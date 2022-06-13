Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Bitcoin slumps under US$25,000, lowest in 18 months
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Bitcoin slumps under US$25,000, lowest in 18 months

Bitcoin slumps under US$25,000, lowest in 18 months
Bitcoin dived about 10 per cent to hit US$24,692 on Jun 13, 2022. (Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/Marco Bello)
13 Jun 2022 05:30PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 05:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Bitcoin tumbled on Monday (Jun 13) to an 18-month low under US$25,000 as investors shunned risky assets in the face of a global markets selloff.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency dived about 10 per cent to hit US$24,692 in morning London deals, striking a level last seen in December 2020.

World stock markets have plunged since Friday when data showed US inflation at a fresh four-decade high, increasing recession fears.

"The correlation between the equity markets and bitcoin continues to" gain strength, said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

The virtual unit has collapsed 65 per cent in value since striking a record peak in November 2021.

 

Source: AFP/ga

Related Topics

Bitcoin cryptocurrency

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us