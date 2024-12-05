Bitcoin tops US$100,000, stocks stay near record highs

Bitcoin catapulted above US$100,000 for the first time on Thursday (Dec 5), a milestone hailed even by sceptics as a coming-of-age for digital assets as investors bet on a friendly US administration to cement the place of cryptocurrencies in financial markets.



Once it broke US$100,000 in Thursday's Asian morning, boosted by US President-elect Trump's nomination of pro-crypto Paul Atkins to run the Securities and Exchange Commission, it was soon at an all-time high of US$103,619. It was last fetching US$102,675, up about 5 per cent on the day.



The total value of the cryptocurrency market has almost doubled over the year so far to hit a record over US$3.8 trillion, according to data provider CoinGecko. By comparison, Apple alone is worth about US$3.7 trillion.



Bitcoin's march from the libertarian fringe to Wall Street has minted millionaires, a new asset class and popularised the concept of "decentralised finance" in a volatile and often controversial period since its creation 16 years ago.



Bitcoin has more than doubled in value this year and is up more than 50 per cent in the four weeks since Donald Trump's sweeping election victory, which also saw a slew of pro-crypto lawmakers being elected to Congress.



"CONGRATULATIONS BITCOINERS!!! $100,000!!! YOU’RE WELCOME!!! Together, we will Make America Great Again!" Trump said on Truth Social, his social media network, on Thursday.



"We're witnessing a paradigm shift," said Mike Novogratz, founder and CEO of US crypto firm Galaxy Digital.



"Bitcoin and the entire digital asset ecosystem are on the brink of entering the financial mainstream - this momentum is fuelled by institutional adoption, advancements in tokenisation and payments, and a clearer regulatory path."



Trump - who once labelled crypto a scam - embraced digital assets during his campaign, promising to make the United States the "crypto capital of the planet" and to accumulate a national stockpile of bitcoin.



"We were trading basically sideways for about seven months, then immediately after Nov. 5, U.S. investors resumed buying hand-over-fist," said Joe McCann, CEO and founder of Asymmetric, a Miami digital assets hedge fund.



Bitcoin's proponents cheered Trump's nomination of Atkins to the SEC.



A former SEC commissioner, Atkins has been involved in crypto policy as co-chair of the Token Alliance, which works to "develop best practices for digital asset issuances and trading platforms," and the Chamber of Digital Commerce.



"Atkins will offer a new perspective, anchored by a deep understanding of the digital asset ecosystem," said Blockchain Association CEO Kristin Smith.



"We look forward to working with him ... and ushering in – together – a new wave of American crypto innovation."



A slew of crypto companies including Ripple, Kraken and Circle are also jostling for a seat on Trump's promised crypto advisory council.