BitGo Holdings prices US IPO at $18, Bloomberg News reports
FILE PHOTO: BitGo logo in this illustration taken November 3, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

22 Jan 2026 10:23AM
Jan 21 : BitGo Holdings has priced its initial public offering at $18 per share, above the marketed range, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. BitGo declined to comment.

At the price, BitGo and its backers would raise $212.8 million, valuing the company at more than $2 billion, the report said, based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Palo Alto, California-based firm and certain existing shareholders are offering 11.8 million shares in the IPO.

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are ‍the lead underwriters for the offering.

BitGo will list on the New York Stock Exchange ​under the symbol "BTGO". 

Source: Reuters
