Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Blackbaud rejects $71/shr offer from stakeholder Clearlake
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Blackbaud rejects $71/shr offer from stakeholder Clearlake

27 Mar 2023 08:31PM (Updated: 27 Mar 2023 08:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Blackbaud Inc on Monday rejected a buyout offer from its largest shareholder Clearlake Capital that valued the software firm at $3.78 billion.

Clearlake made an offer of $71 per share in cash, a premium of nearly 23 per cent to Blackbaud's Friday close.

Blackbaud's shares were up 15 per cent at $66.99 in premarket trading on Monday, paring some gains from earlier when it disclosed the offer.

The board unanimously determined that the proposal significantly undervalues Blackbaud, the company said.

High inflation, weak consumer demand and the Ukraine crisis have slammed global stocks with the tech sector among the worst hit.

That has made some software companies acquisition targets for private equity firms although the lack of bank debt financing has weighed on deal-making activity.

Blackbaud provides donor management software for non-profit organizations, foundations and corporations.

Clearlake, which has about $70 billion in assets under management, made an initial investment in Blackbaud in 2020 and currently has an 18.3 per cent stake.

The private equity firm has been snapping up software firms as remote and hybrid working trends fueled demand for cloud services. It bought management software provider Cornerstone OnDemand and Quest Software in 2021.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.