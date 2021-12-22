Logo
BlackBerry beats quarterly revenue estimates
FILE PHOTO: The Blackberry logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration taken February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

22 Dec 2021 06:14AM (Updated: 22 Dec 2021 06:16AM)
(Corrects day in paragraph 1 to Tuesday)

:Canadian software giant BlackBerry Ltd beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its cybersecurity services due to the pandemic-led shift to remote working.

Revenue fell to US$184 million for the quarter ended Nov. 30, from US$218 million a year earlier, but beat analysts' average expectation of US$177.25 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Source: Reuters

