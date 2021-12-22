BlackBerry beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Corrects day in paragraph 1 to Tuesday)

:Canadian software giant BlackBerry Ltd beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its cybersecurity services due to the pandemic-led shift to remote working.

Revenue fell to US$184 million for the quarter ended Nov. 30, from US$218 million a year earlier, but beat analysts' average expectation of US$177.25 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)