BlackBerry beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong cybersecurity demand

Canadian software giant BlackBerry beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its cybersecurity services due to the pandemic-led shift to remote working.

Demand for cybersecurity software has been robust as more businesses migrate to cloud-based solutions to support remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rise of electric-vehicle and connected-car technologies have also aided sales of BlackBerry's QNX software, used by automakers including Volkswagen, BMW and Ford Motor.

BlackBerry reported a net profit of US$74 million in the third quarter, compared with a loss of US$130 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell to US$184 million for the quarter ended Nov 30, from US$218 million a year earlier, but beat analysts' average expectation of US$177.25 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.