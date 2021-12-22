Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BlackBerry beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong cybersecurity demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BlackBerry beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong cybersecurity demand

BlackBerry beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong cybersecurity demand

The Blackberry logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration taken on Feb 5, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

22 Dec 2021 06:14AM (Updated: 22 Dec 2021 07:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Canadian software giant BlackBerry beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its cybersecurity services due to the pandemic-led shift to remote working.

Demand for cybersecurity software has been robust as more businesses migrate to cloud-based solutions to support remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rise of electric-vehicle and connected-car technologies have also aided sales of BlackBerry's QNX software, used by automakers including Volkswagen, BMW and Ford Motor.

BlackBerry reported a net profit of US$74 million in the third quarter, compared with a loss of US$130 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell to US$184 million for the quarter ended Nov 30, from US$218 million a year earlier, but beat analysts' average expectation of US$177.25 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us