BlackBerry lifts lower end of annual revenue forecast on cybersecurity demand

Dec 18 : ‌BlackBerry on Thursday raised the lower end of its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, signalling strong demand for its cybersecurity software as companies ramp up spending to counter increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.

This comes as ‌rising digital threats and the growing ‌complexity of AI-driven breaches are fueling demand for security solutions, benefiting firms like BlackBerry that have pivoted from hardware to software and services.

The company now sees annual revenue between $531 million ‍and $541 million, compared with its prior expectations of $519 million and $541 million.

It posted revenue of $141.8 million for the third quarter ended November 30, surpassing analysts' ​average estimate of $137.4 ‌million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

BlackBerry's QNX division, which develops embedded software for ​automotive systems, continued to expand its footprint. The ⁠company said more than ‌275 million vehicles globally now use QNX ​technology.

It's QNX segment revenue for the reported quarter rose 10 per cent to $68.7 million.

For the ‍fourth quarter, the company expects revenue between $138 million ⁠and $148 million, the mid-point of which is in line ​with estimates of $143.4 ‌million.