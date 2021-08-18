BlackBerry software flaw could impact cars, medical devicesL US agencies

Logo
BlackBerry software flaw could impact cars, medical devices - US agencies
Business

The Blackberry logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration taken Feb 5, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

18 Aug 2021 07:44AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 08:33AM)
A cybersecurity flaw in a software designed by BlackBerry could put at risk cars and medical equipment that use it and expose highly sensitive systems to attackers, the US drugs regulator and a federal agency said on Tuesday (Aug 17).

The warning came after the Canadian company disclosed that its QNX Real Time Operating System has a vulnerability that could allow an attacker to execute an arbitrary code or flood a server with traffic until it crashes or gets paralyzed.

The software is used by automakers including Volkswagen, BMW and Ford Motor in many critical functions including the Advanced Driver Assistance System.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said the software is used in a wide range of products and its compromise "could result in a malicious actor gaining control of highly sensitive systems, increasing risk to the Nation's critical functions", the CISA said.

The federal agency that comes under the Department of Homeland Security and the company said they were not yet aware of any case of active exploitation of the flaw.

The US Food and Drug Administration said it was not aware of any adverse events even as medical equipment manufacturers assess which systems could be affected.

BlackBerry had initially denied that the vulnerability, dubbed as BadAlloc, impacted its products and later resisted making a public announcement, Politico reported, citing two people familiar with talks between the company and federal cybersecurity officials, including a government employee.

 

Source: Reuters/zl

