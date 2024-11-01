Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BlackRock becomes latest, largest firm to seek approval for ETF share class
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BlackRock becomes latest, largest firm to seek approval for ETF share class

BlackRock becomes latest, largest firm to seek approval for ETF share class

FILE PHOTO: People are seen in front of a showroom that hosts BlackRock in Davos, Switzerland Januar 22, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

01 Nov 2024 03:17AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BlackRock Inc. on Wednesday filed an application with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission seeking approval to create exchange-traded fund classes for its mutual funds.

The asset management giant is the latest and by far the largest among more than 30 money managers that have made similar requests since a patent on the ETF share class structure held by Vanguard expired in May 2023.

The SEC does not have a deadline to rule on those applications, and the agency so far has only allowed Vanguard to offer both exchange-traded shares and traditional units within the same mutual fund.

Cboe Global Markets is hoping to push the SEC into ruling on the question, by seeking approval for a rule change that would permit it to list and trade ETF share classes. Regulators must respond to such rule-change requests within 240 days, which would fall toward the end of 2024.

Dimensional Fund Advisors, one of the first funds to file for permission to offer its existing mutual funds in an ETF format last year, said it has so far received letters of support from several hundred financial advisers who collectively manage $3 trillion in investor assets.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement