Business

BlackRock close to filing for a bitcoin ETF - CoinDesk
Business

BlackRock close to filing for a bitcoin ETF - CoinDesk

BlackRock close to filing for a bitcoin ETF - CoinDesk
A specialist trader works at the post where BlackRock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
BlackRock close to filing for a bitcoin ETF - CoinDesk
FILE PHOTO: A representation of the cryptocurrency is seen in front of Bitcoin logo in this illustration taken, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
15 Jun 2023 09:45PM
BlackRock is close to filing an application for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), CoinDesk reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The world's largest asset manager will be using Coinbase Custody - an offline storage solution for digital assets - for the ETF, and the crypto exchange's spot market data for pricing, the report added.

BlackRock did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the matter.

The move comes at a time when the global cryptocurrency industry has been caught in the crosshairs of the U.S. securities regulator on alleged violations of securities laws.

Earlier this month, the regulator sued major exchanges Coinbase and Binance in high-profile lawsuits that reverberated through the digital assets industry.

Source: Reuters

