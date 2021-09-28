Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BlackRock says dipping toes back into Chinese equity market
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BlackRock says dipping toes back into Chinese equity market

BlackRock says dipping toes back into Chinese equity market

FILE PHOTO: The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York City, U.S., October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

28 Sep 2021 04:24PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2021 04:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : The world's largest asset manager BlackRock has said it is dipping its toes back into Chinese equity markets following their heavy falls this year and on bets that Beijing will soon start providing stimulus again.

"We are dipping a toe in Chinese equities by moving our tactical view from neutral at midyear to a modest overweight," BlackRock's 'Investment Institute' strategists said in a weekly note first published on Monday.

"This call is partly rooted in our expectation for incremental near-term easing via three policy levers – monetary, fiscal and regulatory – with growth slowdown likely having reached a level that policy makers cannot ignore."

The firm also said it was shifting its tactical stance on emerging market local-currency debt to "modest overweight".

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us