Business

BlackRock's Fink says there may have been misbehaviors at FTX
Business

FILE PHOTO: Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, takes part in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in New York, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

01 Dec 2022 12:17AM (Updated: 01 Dec 2022 12:17AM)
NEW YORK : BlackRock's Chief Executive Larry Fink said on Wednesday that it seems there were some misbehaviors at crypto firm FTX, but that the technology behind crypto is relevant for the future.

"We're going to have to wait to see how this all plays out (with FTX). I mean, right now we can make all the judgment calls and it looks like there were misbehaviors of major consequences," Fink said, at an event hosted by the New York Times Dealbook, adding BlackRock invested $24 million in FTX through a fund of funds it manages.

Source: Reuters

