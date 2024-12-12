Logo
Blackstone to acquire Tokyo office building from Seibu in $2.6 billion deal
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Blackstone Group headquarters in New York City, U.S., January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

12 Dec 2024 04:17PM
TOKYO : Blackstone said on Thursday that it will acquire a high-end office building in central Tokyo for $2.6 billion, a deal it says is the biggest real estate investment by a foreign investor in Japan.

The firm will acquire the 36-storey Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho office and hotel complex from Japan's Seibu Holdings in an effort to free up the railway and property firm's balance sheet.

The deal highlights global demand for the Japanese commercial real estate market that has low borrowing costs and stable rents.

Reuters reported in March that Seibu was considering selling the building for at least $2 billion.

($1 = 152.4400 yen)

Source: Reuters

