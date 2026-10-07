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Blackstone-backed AirTrunk to invest $1 billion in Japan data centre campus
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Blackstone-backed AirTrunk to invest $1 billion in Japan data centre campus

Blackstone-backed AirTrunk to invest $1 billion in Japan data centre campus

A logo of Blackstone is pictured in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Segar

07 Oct 2026 01:03PM
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TOKYO, Oct 7 : Blackstone-backed AirTrunk said on Wednesday it was investing an additional $1 billion in its 300-plus-megawatt hyperscale data centre campus in the eastern Japanese city of Inzai to enable AI workloads.

• Investment is for liquid-cooling technology deployment to enable AI workload

• Campus traditionally supported cloud workload for cloud services

• TOK1 likely to be first campus in Japan to have large-scale AI workload deployment, CEO Robin Khuda says

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• "Due to geopolitical reasons, we are seeing more and more customers looking to Japan from a North Asian perspective," Khuda says

• Deploying AI infrastructure will get harder in the US, is already hard in Europe, making Asia a "big beneficiary," Khuda says

Source: Reuters
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