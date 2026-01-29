Blackstone to become New World Development's largest shareholder, Bloomberg reports

Jan 29 : Private equity giant Blackstone Inc is close to securing a deal that would make it the largest shareholder of Hong Kong's property developer New World Development, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The embattled company declined to respond to a Reuters request for comment.

New World is controlled by the Cheng family, one of Hong Kong's wealthiest families. Through their private conglomerate, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, the family owns 45.24 per cent of New World, according to LSEG data.

It was not immediately clear how large a stake Blackstone would acquire or what it would pay the Cheng family, the report added.

The company, the most indebted among its peers, has been seeking to refinance debt and improve liquidity as the property sector faces sustained pressure from tighter credit conditions and a weak office market.

As of Thursday, New World had a market capitalization of HK$28.01 billion ($3.59 billion), LSEG data showed.

New World's debt woes trace back to an ambitious expansion spree that collided with Hong Kong's political unrest, the COVID-19 pandemic and a drawn-out real estate slump.

Blackstone is one of the world's largest asset managers with over $1 trillion in assets under management.

($1 = 7.8047 Hong Kong dollars)