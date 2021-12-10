Logo
Blackstone to buy GIC's stake in Australian logistics trust for US$1.5 billion
FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

10 Dec 2021 02:19PM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 02:16PM)
Blackstone Inc said on Friday it would buy Singapore wealth fund GIC's 49per cent stake in an Australian logistics trust for AUS$2.1 billion (US$1.50 billion), as the U.S. private-equity giant looks to tap into the country's fast-growing e-commerce market.

The deal for the stake in Dexus Australia Logistics Trust (DALT) will be the largest investment in Asia under its Core+ Real Estate strategy, Blackstone said.

Dexus will own the rest of the joint venture.

About 90per cent of DALT's portfolio is exposed to Sydney and Melbourne and is weighted to traditional logistics facilities, a key pillar of growth for the e-commerce sector, Dexus said in a separate statement.

The deal will also help Blackstone gain a foothold in Australia's online shopping market as e-commerce penetration rate remains relatively low despite high sales, the private equity firm said.

Blackstone said the DALT deal also gives it access to densely populated areas and major transportation hubs, which aligns with the company's strategy of "overweighting high conviction sectors and locations".

Earlier this year, Blackstone purchased a portfolio of self-storage assets in Melbourne and an office tower in Sydney's central business district.

(US$1 = 1.3978 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

