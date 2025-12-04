Logo
Blackstone CTO says data leaks keep him up at night
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Blackstone is pictured in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

04 Dec 2025 01:08AM
NEW YORK, Dec 3 : Blackstone's Chief Technology Officer is increasingly concerned about data leaks and which platforms can help manage safety, he told the Reuters NEXT conference in New York on Wednesday.

During an interview, John Stecher was asked what kept him up at night.

"I find that as the velocity of information exchange continues to grow, you end up having bigger leaks of data," Stecher said. "That's the stuff that really does keep me up at night, what are the platforms you need to be buying and leveraging to make sure your customers are safe." View the live broadcast of the World Stage here and read full coverage here.

Source: Reuters
