Business

Blackstone, Hipgnosis partner to invest US$1 billion into music
Business

FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A headset is seen in front of displayed Hipgnosis logo in this illustration taken, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
12 Oct 2021 07:44PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2021 07:39PM)
Private equity firm Blackstone Inc said on Tuesday it would employ US$1 billion in partnership with Hipgnosis Songs Management to buy music rights, record songs and manage catalogues, at a time when online streaming has gained popularity.

As part of the partnership, Blackstone will take an ownership stake in Hipgnosis Song Management, an adviser to the London-listed investor of music catalogues Hipgnosis Songs Fund, which will also benefit from the investment in the form of rights to co-invest in future acquisitions.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

