Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Blackstone holds initial talks with Disney for stake in India arm -sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Blackstone holds initial talks with Disney for stake in India arm -sources

Blackstone holds initial talks with Disney for stake in India arm -sources

FILE PHOTO: Disney+ Hotstar logo is seen in this illustration taken August 22, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

11 Oct 2023 11:30AM (Updated: 11 Oct 2023 12:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUMBAI :Private equity firm Blackstone has held preliminary discussions with Walt Disney to acquire a stake in the Indian arm of the entertainment firm, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Blackstone is the latest suitor for Disney's assets in the hyper competitive Indian market, where it has been exploring a sale or a joint venture partner for the digital and TV business.

Blackstone and Disney declined to comment.

Blackstone-backed U.S. media firm Candle Media, founded by former Disney executives, led conversations between the two parties last week, one of the sources said.

Indian newspaper The Economic Times first reported the talks earlier on Wednesday. Disney has also held talks with Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Sun TV Network owner Kalanithi Maran, Bloomberg News reported last week.

With subscriber exits accelerating, Disney has sought to revive the fortunes of its streaming business in India by offering free cricket on smartphones, betting that the strategy will boost advertising revenue.

It has meanwhile lost streaming rights for some key cricket tournaments to Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's broadcasting unit - including the Indian Premier League and the national cricket team's bilateral matches.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.