Blackstone offers to take Japan's TechnoPro private for $3.5 billion

TOKYO :Blackstone said on Wednesday that it will launch a $3.5 billion tender offer for TechnoPro Holdings, the Japanese engineer staffing firm.

The world's largest alternative asset manager is offering 507.4 billion yen or 4,870 yen per a share - a 17.4 per cent premium to the share's closing average for the past three months.

TechnoPro shares closed down 2 per cent at 4,876 yen.

The Nikkei business daily reported the plan late on Tuesday, saying Blackstone would offer a price below 4,900 yen.

($1 = 147.4600 yen)