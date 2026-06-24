Blackstone plans $30 billion investment in Japan AI data centres, Nikkei reports

June 23 : Blackstone is planning to invest $30 billion in Japan's AI data centers over the next three to five years, its president and chief operating officer Jonathan Gray told Nikkei in a recent interview, the business daily reported on Tuesday.

The world's largest alternative asset manager is in discussions to develop facilities exceeding 1 gigawatt in the country, the report said, citing Gray.

Blackstone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. It also plans to accelerate its private equity investments in Japan, the company said.

Earlier this month, Blackstone had raised $13.1 billion for its Asia ​private equity fund, exceeding its initial target and marking its ‌largest such fundraise in the region.