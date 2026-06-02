Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Logo

Business

Blackstone raises $13.1 billion for its largest Asia private equity fund
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Blackstone raises $13.1 billion for its largest Asia private equity fund

Blackstone raises $13.1 billion for its largest Asia private equity fund

A logo of Blackstone is pictured in Manhattan, in New York City, U.S. July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Segar

02 Jun 2026 09:16AM (Updated: 02 Jun 2026 09:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

June 2 : Alternative asset manager Blackstone said on Tuesday it has raised $13.1 billion for its Asia private equity fund, exceeding its initial target and marking its largest such fundraise in the region.

The fundraising reflects strong investor interest in Asia despite global volatility fuelled by the Iran crisis, and comes a month after Sweden-based EQT AB raised $15.6 billion to create the region's largest private equity fund.

Blackstone, which was targeting $10 billion for the fund named Blackstone Capital Partners Asia III, said it has raised more than double the amount of its previous vehicle.

Global institutional and high-net-worth investors have looked to diversify from the U.S. due to high valuations, inflation risks and overall geopolitical uncertainty.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Asian markets such as Japan and India, which offer a steady pipeline of buyout and growth opportunities, have been a major focus for global asset managers.

"Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the world, presenting compelling opportunities to invest at scale behind our high-conviction themes and deliver for our investors," said Joe Baratta, global head of Blackstone Private Equity Strategies.

Bain Capital has raised about $10.5 billion in its sixth pan-Asia buyout fund while KKR & Co, which held the previous record in a $15 billion pan-Asia fund raised in 2021, is in market to raise $15 billion for its next such vehicle, Reuters has reported.

Over the last two years, Blackstone has invested more than $7 billion in 12 deals in India and Japan, including companies such as Indian AI cloud platform Neysa and Japan's engineering services provider TechnoPro.

The asset manager firm also exited 15 companies during the period, including through listings of International Gemological Institute and Aadhar Housing Finance.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement