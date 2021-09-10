Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Blackstone subsidiary walks away from SOHO China buyout
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Blackstone subsidiary walks away from SOHO China buyout

10 Sep 2021 07:04PM (Updated: 10 Sep 2021 07:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Blackstone Group Inc has abandoned its US$3 billion bid to take full control of SOHO China Ltd, the office developer said in a filing on Friday.

The U.S. private equity giant's investment vehicle in the deal, Two Cities Master Holdings II, had decided not to make the offer, the filing said.

The U.S. private equity firm in June offered HKUS$5 per share, 31.6per cent higher than SOHO China's closing price at the time, in what would have been its largest real estate deal in China.

The companies gave no details on the reasons for the deal's falling through.

(Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us