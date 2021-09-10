Blackstone subsidiary walks away from SOHO China buyout

Blackstone Group Inc has abandoned its US$3 billion bid to take full control of SOHO China Ltd, the office developer said in a filing on Friday.

The U.S. private equity giant's investment vehicle in the deal, Two Cities Master Holdings II, had decided not to make the offer, the filing said.

The U.S. private equity firm in June offered HKUS$5 per share, 31.6per cent higher than SOHO China's closing price at the time, in what would have been its largest real estate deal in China.

The companies gave no details on the reasons for the deal's falling through.

