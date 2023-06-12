Logo
Business

Blink to launch fast charger for EVs with Tesla's charging port
Business

Blink to launch fast charger for EVs with Tesla's charging port

Blink to launch fast charger for EVs with Tesla's charging port

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

12 Jun 2023 08:49PM
Electric vehicle charging equipment maker Blink Charging said on Monday it will launch a new fast charger with Tesla's connector, as the industry moves away from the standard Combined Charging System connector used by many automakers.

Last week, General Motors (GM) said it would join Ford in adopting Tesla's previously proprietary North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, which is set to dominate 60 per cent of the U.S. EV market with the partnerships.

Brokerage Piper Sandler expects Tesla's revenue from its charging network to reach about $9.65 billion in 2032, with more than half the sales coming from other EV makers making use of the network.

Blink's new direct current (DC) fast charger, offering both NACS and Combined Charging System connectors, was teased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 and is in the final stages of design, the company said.

Its shares rose 1.2 per cent to $6.03 in trading before the bell.

"Given recent announcements by Tesla, GM, and Ford, we are clearly witnessing the continued evolution of the EV charging industry as technologies advance and industry stakeholders come together and evaluate best practices," Blink said.

Source: Reuters

