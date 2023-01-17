Logo
Blizzard says China's NetEase rejects proposal to extend partnership for six months
Blizzard says China's NetEase rejects proposal to extend partnership for six months

Blizzard says China's NetEase rejects proposal to extend partnership for six months

Copies of World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria video game published by Activision Blizzard, owned by Vivendi, are displayed in a shop in Rome, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

17 Jan 2023 01:46PM (Updated: 17 Jan 2023 01:46PM)
HONG KONG : Activision Blizzard, the U.S. video game giant behind hit franchise Warcraft, said on Tuesday that its Chinese publisher NetEase had turned down a proposal to extend their partnership for six months.

In a statement released on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, the company's subsidiary Blizzard China said it had contacted NetEase last week with a proposal to extend their partnership for six months which the Hangzhou-based company had rejected.

Blizzard China added that its game services will be discontinued on Jan. 23 in accordance with NetEase' announcement.

Source: Reuters

