Block raises annual gross profit outlook on consumer spending strength

May 7 : Jack Dorsey-led Block raised its full-year outlook on Thursday as the payments firm benefited from resilient consumer spending and strong growth in its core businesses.

The Oakland, California-based company now expects annual gross profit to be $12.33 billion in 2026, compared with its previous forecast of $12.20 billion.

Shares of the company jumped 7 per cent in extended trading. The stock has risen roughly 9 per cent so far this year as of the last close.

U.S. consumer spending remained broadly resilient in the first three months of 2026, underpinned by a stable labor market and wage growth.

Higher tax refunds also acted as a tailwind, while the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran boosted gasoline prices and drove up receipts at service stations.

Gross profit surged 27 per cent in the quarter, driven by strong growth in Block's Cash App and Square businesses.

Cash App, which enables peer-to-peer mobile payments, registered a 38 per cent jump in gross profit in the quarter. Consumer lending origination volume at the business surged 82 per cent to $17.6 billion from a year earlier.

The results cap off a broadly strong reporting season for the payments sector, with card giants Visa and Mastercard also posting robust earnings.

Adjusted profit was $513 million, or 85 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with $355 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Block incurred $852 million in restructuring and other charges in the first quarter.

Earlier this year, the company announced it would cut over 4,000 jobs as part of a broader overhaul to embed artificial intelligence across its operations.