Business

BlockFi sues a Bankman-Fried company to recover Robinhood shares
Business

BlockFi sues a Bankman-Fried company to recover Robinhood shares

BlockFi logo is seen in this illustration, November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

29 Nov 2022 07:50AM (Updated: 29 Nov 2022 08:10AM)
:Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi Inc has sued a holding company for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, seeking to recover shares in Robinhood Markets Inc pledged as collateral three weeks ago, before BlockFi and FTX filed for bankruptcy protection.

BlockFi in a complaint filed on Monday in New Jersey bankruptcy court said Emergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd has defaulted on its obligations under a Nov. 9 pledge agreement.

Emergent guaranteed the repayment of obligations of Alameda Research Ltd, the crypto hedge fund affiliated with FTX, according to court documents.

Emergent holds a 7.42 per cent share of Robinhood, according to Eikon data.

Bankman-Fried is not named as a defendant. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters

