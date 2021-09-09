Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Blockstream to partner with Australia's Macquarie for green bitcoin mining
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Blockstream to partner with Australia's Macquarie for green bitcoin mining

Blockstream to partner with Australia's Macquarie for green bitcoin mining

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australia's biggest investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd adorns a desk in the reception area of its Sydney office headquarters in Australia, Oct. 28, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo/File Photo

09 Sep 2021 08:29PM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 08:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Blockchain firm Blockstream Mining said on Thursday it would partner with Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie Group to develop bitcoin mining facilities that use renewable energy.

Bitcoin is the world's biggest cryptocurrency and is "mined" using vast amounts of electricity generated with fossil fuels, leading to criticism over the environmental harm from mining.

But as cryptocurrencies gain popularity and broader acceptance as investment assets and payment units, attempts are being made to mitigate mining's environmental impact.

Blockstream said in a blog post https://bit.ly/3tF34VX that the partnership would initially include mining hardware hosting, with the potential to scale in stages as green power infrastructure is deployed. The first project will be based in North America.

The Victoria, Canada-based firm had earlier this year teamed up with Jack Dorsey's payments firm Square Inc and Norwegian holding company Aker ASA to build renewable-power bitcoin projects.

Macquarie, Australia's largest investment bank and fund manager, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us