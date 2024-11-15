Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Blue Origin, AST Spacemobile ink New Glenn rocket launch deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Blue Origin, AST Spacemobile ink New Glenn rocket launch deal

Blue Origin, AST Spacemobile ink New Glenn rocket launch deal

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Blue Origin site, on the day the Blue Origin's rocket New Shepard blasts off on billionaire Jeff Bezos's company's fourth suborbital tourism flight with a six-person crew near Van Horn, Texas, U.S., March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre/File Photo

15 Nov 2024 05:44AM (Updated: 15 Nov 2024 05:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :Jeff Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin has signed a multi-launch deal with satellite communication company AST Spacemobile to deploy the company's direct-to-cellular satellites "over a multi-year period" using Blue's New Glenn rocket, the companies announced Thursday.

AST in a statement said the Blue Origin launches, as well as others using "existing launch vehicles" that it did not identify, satisfies the launch capacity needed to "enable continuous space-based cellular broadband service coverage across some of the most in-demand cellular markets globally."

AST's launch campaign will be in 2025 and 2026 and involve the deployment of roughly 60 next-generation Block 2 BlueBird satellites. Blue Origin said New Glenn will launch "multiple" such satellites but did not say how many missions are involved.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement