Blue Origin makes 4th flight, successfully lands after 10-minute voyage
Blue Origin makes 4th flight, successfully lands after 10-minute voyage

Blue Origin makes 4th flight, successfully lands after 10-minute voyage
University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen shows a flag with "194" written on it, symbolizing his visits to 193 countries on Earth and his trip to sub-orbital space, as he emerges from the capsule of Blue Origin's rocket New Shepard after landing near Van Horn, Texas, U.S., March 31, 2022 in a still image from video. Blue Origin/Handout via REUTERS
Blue Origin makes 4th flight, successfully lands after 10-minute voyage
The capsule of Blue Origin's rocket New Shepard lands after billionaire Jeff Bezos's company's fourth suborbital tourism flight with a six-person crew near Van Horn, Texas, U.S., March 31, 2022 in a still image from video. Blue Origin/Handout via REUTERS
Blue Origin makes 4th flight, successfully lands after 10-minute voyage
Blue Origin's rocket New Shepard is seen before blasting off on billionaire Jeff Bezos's company's fourth suborbital tourism flight with a six-person crew near Van Horn, Texas, U.S., March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Blue Origin makes 4th flight, successfully lands after 10-minute voyage
Veteran Blue Origin designer Gary Lai, architect of the New Shepard reusable launch system, poses with angel investor Marty Allen, real estate veteran Marc Hagle and his wife Sharon Hagle, entrepreneur and University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen and George Nield, founder-president of Commercial Space Technologies before their flight on Blue Origin's rocket New Shepad near Van Horn, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2022. Blue Origin/Handout via REUTERS
Blue Origin makes 4th flight, successfully lands after 10-minute voyage
The space capsule of Blue Origin's rocket New Shepard, carrying six crew members, is seen before landing, on billionaire Jeff Bezos's company's fourth suborbital tourism flight, near Van Horn, Texas, U.S., March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
31 Mar 2022 11:02PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 11:02PM)
Blue Origin, the space tourism venture launched by entrepreneur Jeff Bezos, completed its fourth flight with a crew on Thursday, landing successfully in rural west Texas after taking a half dozen passengers for a 10-minute suborbital joyride.

The New Shepard spacecraft blasted off at 8:59 a.m. CDT (1359 GMT), and the crew capsule separated from the six-story-tall rocket a short time later as it soared to an altitude of 66 miles (106 km).

The crew members experienced a few minutes of weightlessness at the very apex of their brief ride before the capsule fell back to Earth to the desert floor under a canopy of three parachutes, landing safely outside the west Texas town of Van Horn.

"What an amazing mission from Launch Site One. Congrats to all of Team Blue on executing and supporting today’s flight," Blue Origin said on Twitter.

The flight came two days after it was initially scheduled, with poor weather conditions forcing the mission to be postponed on Tuesday.

Unlike Blue Origin's first three crewed flights, which featured passenger rosters including "Star Trek" actor William Shatner, morning TV host Michael Strahan and Bezos himself, nobody on Thursday's flight was particularly famous.

"Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson had been confirmed as a non-paying promotional guest on the latest flight. But he dropped out earlier this month when the planned launch was postponed from its original March 23 date to allow time for additional pre-flight tests.

Days later the company announced that Davidson, 28, the boyfriend of reality TV star Kim Kardashian, had been replaced on the latest "crew" manifest by veteran Blue Origin designer Gary Lai, architect of the New Shepard reusable launch system.

Lai flew for free. He joined five previously announced paying customers - angel investor Marty Allen, real estate veteran Marc Hagle and his wife Sharon Hagle, entrepreneur and University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen and George Nield, founder and president of Commercial Space Technologies.

Bezos, the billionaire founder of online retail giant Amazon, was part of Blue Origin's inaugural crewed flight to the edge of space last July. He accompanied his brother, Mark Bezos, trailblazing octogenarian female aviator Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch high school graduate.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Mark Porter)

Source: Reuters

