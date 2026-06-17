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Blue Origin starts launch pad rebuild, targets New Glenn rocket return in 2026
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Blue Origin starts launch pad rebuild, targets New Glenn rocket return in 2026

Blue Origin starts launch pad rebuild, targets New Glenn rocket return in 2026
An aerial view shows the Blue Origin manufacturing facility at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Blue Origin starts launch pad rebuild, targets New Glenn rocket return in 2026
FILE PHOTO: Damage at the site of a launchpad after an uncrewed Blue Origin New Glenn rocket exploded during a test at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., May 29, 2026. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo
17 Jun 2026 07:16PM
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PARIS, June 17 : Reconstruction has begun at Blue Origin's Florida launch pad after a New Glenn rocket exploded during a ground test in May, CEO Dave Limp said on Wednesday, with launches expected to resume before the end of this year.

• Limp was speaking alongside Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at the VivaTech conference in Paris.

• An uncrewed New Glenn rocket exploded on May 28 during an engine-firing test at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

• No injuries were reported.

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• "It was a gut punch for the whole team. But what we've learned since then is we got really lucky," Bezos said.

• Some of the "long lead items" on the launch infrastructure, including the propellant tank farm, liquid hydrogen, liquefied natural gas and liquid oxygen, were preserved, he added.

• Earlier this month, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman told CNBC that damage to New Glenn will take some "serious time" to repair.

• Limp said Blue Origin had brought in crews working around the clock to clear debris from the pad, and that reconstruction began on Tuesday.

• He also said Blue Origin's uncrewed Mark 1 lunar lander mission is expected to fly early next year.

Source: Reuters
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