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Blue Owl private credit fund will lower software exposure, CEO says
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Business

Blue Owl private credit fund will lower software exposure, CEO says

Blue Owl private credit fund will lower software exposure, CEO says

FILE PHOTO: A logo for Blue Owl Capital is displayed on a midtown Manhattan office building in New York City, U.S., February 24, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

08 May 2026 12:24AM
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NEW YORK, May 7 : Blue Owl's biggest publicly traded private credit fund will look to reduce its exposure to software, the fund's chief executive said, as uncertainty about the impact of artificial intelligence on the sector roils valuations.

The share of software assets in Blue Owl Capital Corp declined to 16 per cent from 19 per cent in the first quarter of the year, Craig Packer told analysts on a conference call on Thursday.

This happened "naturally" as borrowers repaid loans, Packer said. "We're going to continue to be, I think, very cautious in software, and as we get repayments probably look to continue to take that down," he added.

Private equity and credit firms invested heavily in enterprise software companies during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors have since become increasingly ⁠nervous about the high valuations assigned to some of those assets.

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Blue Owl has faced particular scrutiny as private credit came under an uncomfortable spotlight. Its stock has started to recover from lows hit in March and April but is still trading 30 per cent lower on the year. 

OBDC cut its dividend to 31 cents per share from 36 cents per share in the first quarter, as it marked down the overall value of its assets by 2.7 per cent to $14.41 per share.

Packer said it had been tougher to deliver earnings due to reductions in both rates and risk premiums, but said borrower performance was stable and he expected more demand for direct lending.

OBDC and another fund, Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp, bought back a combined $85 million of their own stock in the first quarter.

OBDC's shares were down 1.8 per cent on the day and down 7.1 per cent so far this year. OTF's shares were down 5.4 per cent on the day and down around 23 per cent on the year.

Source: Reuters
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