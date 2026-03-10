Bluesky CEO Jay Graber steps down, advisor Toni Schneider named interim chief

March 9 : Jay Graber is stepping down as the CEO of Bluesky and will transition to the role of chief innovation officer at the social media platform.

Graber, who was named to lead Bluesky in 2021, will be replaced by advisor Toni Schneider as interim CEO, she said in a blog posted to the company's website.

Bluesky, with more than 40 million users, was one of the apps looking to be an alternative to the platform formerly known as Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover of the company.

It was started by Jack Dorsey as a project within Twitter in 2019 and was set up as an independent company in 2021.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Schneider, the former CEO of Automattic and a partner at True Ventures, has been an investor and advisor to Bluesky for the past two years.

Bluesky's board has begun a search for a permanent CEO.

Bluesky saw an influx of users in November 2024 as people fled X, formerly called Twitter, after Donald Trump was elected U.S. President and a change to the terms of service threatened to complicate legal challenges for the Elon Musk-owned platform.