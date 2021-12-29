Logo
BMW to create up to 6,000 new jobs next year - CEO
FILE PHOTO: BMW logo is seen during Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

29 Dec 2021 11:14PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2021 11:09PM)
BERLIN : Germany's BMW plans to create up to 6,000 new jobs next year to prepare for growing demand for its electric vehicles, the carmaker's chief executive told dpa news agency in an article published by daily Muenchner Merkur.

BMW is on a very good path through the transformation and has its plants prepared for e-mobility, Oliver Zipse was quoted as saying in an interview published on Wednesday. "That is why we will increase our workforce by up to five percent next year."

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

Source: Reuters

