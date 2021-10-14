Logo
BMW ready for any ban on fossil fuel-burning cars from 2030, CEO says
BMW German luxury carmaker new CEO Oliver Zipse, speaks at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany on Sep 10, 2019. (File photo: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay)
14 Oct 2021 04:44PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2021 05:57PM)
NUERTINGEN, GERMANY: Germany's BMW will be ready for any ban on internal combustion engine (ICE) cars from 2030 onwards with an offering of electric vehicles, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said on Tuesday (Oct 12).

The EU has proposed an effective ban on fossil fuel cars from 2035 as part of a broader package of measures to combat global warming.

"We will be ICE-ban ready. If a region, a city, a country gets the idea of banning ICEs, we have an offering," Zipse told a conference in the town of Nuertingen, near Stuttgart.

"The BMW Group is not worried about this. Whether it's a good idea is another question... but we will have an offering."

Unlike rivals including Volkswagen and General Motors, BMW has not set an end date for production of ICE cars.

However, it has said it expects 50 per cent of global car sales to be electric vehicles by 2030.

Source: Reuters/gr

