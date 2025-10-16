Logo
Logo

Business

BMW says supplier network impacted by row over chip maker Nexperia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

BMW says supplier network impacted by row over chip maker Nexperia

BMW says supplier network impacted by row over chip maker Nexperia

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chinese-owned semiconductor company Nexperia is pictured in Hamburg, Germany, June 27, 2024. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

16 Oct 2025 05:42PM (Updated: 16 Oct 2025 06:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN :Parts of BMW's supplier network are affected by U.S. and Chinese export restrictions that have been imposed on chipmaker Nexperia amid a growing row over intellectual property, a spokesperson for the German carmaker told Reuters on Thursday.

"We are in close contact with our suppliers and continuously assess the situation in order to identify potential supply risks at an early stage and take appropriate measures if necessary," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Production continues at BMW's plants as planned, he added.

The Dutch government on Sunday said it had taken control over Nexperia, a Netherlands-based company that manufactures chips for cars and consumer electronics, citing worries about the possible transfer of technology to its Chinese parent company, Wingtech.

On Tuesday, Nexperia said it is facing export restrictions from both the U.S. and Chinese governments.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement