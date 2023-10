BERLIN : German carmaker BMW saw group sales of its battery-electric vehicles surge by 79.6 per cent year on year in the third quarter of 2023 to 93,931 units, the company said on Tuesday.

Total group sales increased by 5.8 per cent that quarter and by 5.1 per cent over the first nine months of the year, the company added.

(Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Miranda Murray)