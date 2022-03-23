Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BMW suspends production in China's Shenyang due to COVID controls
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BMW suspends production in China's Shenyang due to COVID controls

BMW suspends production in China's Shenyang due to COVID controls

FILE PHOTO: BMW logo is seen during Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

23 Mar 2022 07:53PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 07:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : BMW Group said on Wednesday production at all its plants in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang will be temporarily suspended from Thursday due to COVID control measures.

The German automaker said in a statement it had yet to determine a date to resume production.

BMW and its Chinese joint venture partner Brilliance China Automotive have a production base in Shenyang which includes two vehicle plants, a research and development center and a powertrain plant.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us