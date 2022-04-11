Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BMW's CEO expects chip shortage to last into 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BMW's CEO expects chip shortage to last into 2023

BMW's CEO expects chip shortage to last into 2023

FILE PHOTO: BMW CEO Oliver Zipse speaks during a visit of the German Economic and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck at the BMW plant in Munich, Germany, January 20, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

11 Apr 2022 12:07PM (Updated: 11 Apr 2022 12:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: A shortage of semiconductors is likely to remain a problem for the auto industry into 2023, German carmaker BMW's Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said in an interview with newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung (NZZ) published on Monday (Apr 11).

"We are still in the height of the chip shortage," Zipse was quoted as saying. "I expect us to start seeing improvements at the latest next year, but we will still have to deal with a fundamental shortage in 2023."

BMW said during its annual press briefing in mid-March that it expected the chip shortage to last throughout 2022.

Zipse's comments echoed similar statements by Volkswagen's CFO Arno Antlitz on Saturday who said he expected that the supply of chips would not be able to meet demand until 2024.

Source: Reuters/gs

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us