Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BNP Paribas Asset Management names Mike Nikou as APAC CEO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BNP Paribas Asset Management names Mike Nikou as APAC CEO

BNP Paribas Asset Management names Mike Nikou as APAC CEO

A logo of BNP Paribas is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

07 Sep 2022 09:37AM (Updated: 07 Sep 2022 09:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : BNP Paribas Asset Management appointed Mike Nikou as its chief executive officer and head of distribution of the Asia-Pacific region on Tuesday, effective Sept. 15, according to a company memo.

The appointment ends the company's almost one year's search of a locally based helmsman since previous Asia Pacific CEO Steven Billiet relocated to Paris in August last year.

Nikou will report to Billiet who remains APAC head, and regionally to Paul Yang, head of BNP Paribas Asia Pacific.

A BNP spokesperson confirmed the memo, which was reviewed by Reuters.

Nikou was most recently a global partner at Antler Singapore, a global venture capital firm, with more than 20 years of experience at Fidelity International prior to that.

He will work from the Singapore office following his appointment before relocating to Hong Kong.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.