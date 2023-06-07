BNP Paribas head of prime brokerage sales in EMEA leaving -source

LONDON : Oliver Jacomb, head of prime brokerage sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa at BNP Paribas, is leaving the bank, one source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

A spokesperson for BNP Paribas declined to comment, and Jacomb did not immediately respond to requests for comment sought via email or LinkedIn.

Jacomb is the latest former Deutsche Bank executive to leave BNP after the French lender took over its rival's prime finance business in a deal first announced in 2019.

The deal involved the transfer of some 900 people from Deutsche to BNP as part of a plan to expand its offering to hedge funds and buyside clients, and was completed at end-2021.

Ashley Wilson, global head of prime services at BNP Paribas, who worked on the integration of the two business units, in September reversed a decision to leave the French bank, Reuters reported at the time.

Torsten Schoeneborn, global co-head of electronic equities and portfolio trading, is also leaving BNP for a rival bank, Reuters reported last week.

Both worked at Deutsche Bank prior to joining BNP Paribas.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise and Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely)