Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Boeing, Airbus executives urge delay in 5G wireless deployment
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Boeing, Airbus executives urge delay in 5G wireless deployment

Boeing, Airbus executives urge delay in 5G wireless deployment

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is seen at the company's facility in Everett after it was announced that their 777X model will make its first test flight later in the week in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

21 Dec 2021 08:34AM (Updated: 21 Dec 2021 08:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun and Airbus Americas CEO Jeffrey Knittel on Monday urged the Biden administration to delay planned deployment of new 5G wireless services, saying it could harm aviation safety.

The executives in a joint letter seen by Reuters to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg asked him to support postponing AT&T and Verizon's planned Jan. 5 deployment of C-Band spectrum 5G wireless.

"5G interference could adversely affect the ability of aircraft to safely operate," the letter said, adding it could have "an enormous negative impact on the aviation industry."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us