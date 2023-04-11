Boeing says 11 Chinese airlines have resumed operating 737 MAX

BEIJING: Boeing said on Tuesday (Apr 11) that 11 Chinese airlines have resumed operation of the 737 MAX as of Apr 10, in a positive sign for the US planemaker's attempts to rebuild its business in the world's second-largest aviation market.

Based on these airlines, the number of 737 MAX returning to commercial service reached 43, accounting for approximately 45 per cent of the Chinese 737 MAX fleet, the company also said in a social media post on its official WeChat account.

The best-selling Boeing model was grounded in March 2019 after fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia but returned to service around the world starting in late 2020 after modifications to the aircraft and pilot training.

China is the last major market to resume flying the MAX amid ongoing trade tensions with the United States, and the return comes as domestic travel demand rebounds after China abandoned zero-COVID policies.