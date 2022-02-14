Logo
Boeing confident of working through any disruption to titanium supplies: Executive
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

14 Feb 2022 04:11PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2022 04:49PM)
SINGAPORE: Boeing Co is confident of working through any potential disruption in titanium supplies due to its "very diverse" supply base, a senior executive at the US manufacturer said on Monday (Feb 14).

Boeing relies heavily on Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA for the supply of titanium, a lightweight but strong metal that is used widely in planemaking.

"We've got a very diverse titanium supply now," Boeing Commercial Airplanes head Stan Deal told reporters in a briefing ahead of the Singapore Airshow, which starts on Tuesday.

"I will tell you that diversity gives us an opportunity to work through any disruption in the supply chain relative to titanium."

Industry sources said Western aerospace firms have been increasing inventory or diversifying sources of supply since 2014 when Russia was sanctioned for its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, even though titanium was not directly targeted.

Their situation has been made easier by the fact that fewer jets are being assembled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, giving them opportunities to stockpile reserves.

Source: Reuters/gs

