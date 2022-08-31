Boeing confirms 787 order from Taiwan’s China Airlines

WASHINGTON : Boeing Co on Tuesday confirmed it has received an order for 787 Dreamliner aircraft from Taiwan’s China Airlines.

“We are pleased that China Airlines has selected the 787 Dreamliner to modernize their world-class fleet and look forward to working with the airline to finalize the order," Boeing said in a statement.

China Airlines said earlier on Tuesday it would buy 16 Boeing 787 widebody planes to replace its ageing fleet of Airbus A330s following a widely-watched contest held against the backdrop of regional tensions.