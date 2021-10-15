Logo
Boeing names US DSCA director as vice president of business development
The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, on Aug 7, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

15 Oct 2021 05:19AM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 05:26AM)
Boeing Co said on Thursday it had named Heidi Grant, director of the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), as the vice president of business development.

Grant, who will join the US planemaker on Nov 8, will lead the company's defense, space and government services sales teams.

At the DSCA, she is responsible for the administration and execution of the US Department of Defense's security cooperation programs and activities involving defense articles and military training, Boeing said.

She has held several federal government roles, including in the US Navy and US Air Force, in more than three decades.

Grant succeeds Jeff Shockey, who left Boeing in July to become senior vice president, global government relations, at Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Source: Reuters

