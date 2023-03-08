Logo
Business

Boeing close to finalizing 737 MAX deal with Japan Airlines - Bloomberg News
Business

Boeing close to finalizing 737 MAX deal with Japan Airlines - Bloomberg News

Boeing close to finalizing 737 MAX deal with Japan Airlines - Bloomberg News
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is seen on the side of a Boeing 737 MAX at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
Boeing close to finalizing 737 MAX deal with Japan Airlines - Bloomberg News
FILE PHOTO: Japan Airlines' (JAL) airplanes are seen, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Tokyo International Airport, commonly known as Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
08 Mar 2023 05:55PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2023 06:18PM)
:Boeing Co is close to sealing an order from Japan Airlines Co (JAL) <9201.T> for at least 20 of its 737 MAX planes, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The order will likely be a combination of smaller MAX 8 jets and some of Boeing's larger MAX 10 planes, the report said.

JAL was also in talks with Airbus SE, but is considering going with Boeing, the report said, adding that the deal may close by the end of March.

A JAL spokesperson said they were still negotiating the deal and refused to provide more details.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters

