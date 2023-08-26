Logo
Boeing prepares 737 MAX deliveries to China - Bloomberg News
Boeing prepares 737 MAX deliveries to China - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO-A Boeing 737 MAX-10 performs a flying display at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 20, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

26 Aug 2023 02:15AM
Boeing Co is preparing to restart deliveries of its 737 MAX jets to China after a four-year halt, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The initial handovers are expected to take place within weeks, according to the report.

"For (737 MAX) deliveries, we will be ready to deliver for our customers when that time comes," Boeing said in a statement.

China was the first country to ground Boeing's 737 MAX following fatal accidents, though about 90 per cent of the jets resumed commercial operation in the country in June.

Source: Reuters

