Boeing says IT outage affected computer systems, applications

June 30 : Boeing said on Tuesday that an unplanned IT outage affected some of its computer systems and applications.

The outage "significantly disrupted" the aerospace firm's commercial and military production, the Air Current reported, citing people familiar with the issues.

Boeing did not comment on the report, but said, "The cause of the outage is understood - we have no reason to believe it is due to a cyberattack - and our IT team is working to bring all systems back online."

The company was able to complete some deliveries on the last day of the quarter, but final commercial jet inspections and paperwork largely ground to a halt due to the disruption, the Air Current said.