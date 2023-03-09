Logo
Business

Boeing sees Space Launch System rocket fit for Pentagon missions
Business

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is seen on the office building in Chicago April 26, 2006./File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

09 Mar 2023 02:23AM (Updated: 09 Mar 2023 02:34AM)
WASHINGTON: Boeing is interested in offering its gigantic Space Launch System rocket for an upcoming US military launch procurement program potentially worth billions of dollars, the company said Wednesday, signalling a new strategy for a rocket once exclusive to NASA missions.

"The Space Launch System's deep space capability enables the national security, science and space community missions," a Boeing spokesman said, responding to a Reuters inquiry.

"We believe the proven SLS capabilities can be an asset for the US Air Force's National Security Space Launch Phase 3 contract."

Source: Reuters

